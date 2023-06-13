Posted in: Amazon Studios, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, horror, podcast, prime video, spotify, sweeney todd, The Horror of Dolores Roach, trailer

The Horror of Dolores Roach Scares Up An Official Trailer & Images

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer & preview images for The Horror of Dolores Roach, mixing in elements of the Demon Barber himself.

Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly anticipated new series The Horror of Dolores Roach. Starring Justina Machado, the eight-episode Amazon Original series will premiere on July 7, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Now, here's a look at what you need to know about what's ahead with The Horror of Dolores Roach – so let's start with a series overview.

The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released after an unjust 16-year prison sentence, and she returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. Dolores reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, "Magic Hands" Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

The Horror of Dolores Roach series stars includes Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman. The series had me once it mentioned "Sweeney Todd," and now I'm excited even more after watching this podcast come to life in a Prime Video series.

Originally created by Aaron Mark as a one-woman play, Empanada Loca, Mark created, wrote, and directed the original podcast and penned the series pilot script. The new series comes from Mark, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dara Resnik, alongside executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson, who directed the pilot. The darkly comedic drama from Amazon Studios, Blumhouse Television, Spotify, and GloNation premieres July 7 on Prime Video.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!