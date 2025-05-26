Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Last of Us, AEW, Hazbin Hotel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City, Rick and Morty, AEW/WWE, Warrior Nun, Hazbin Hotel, David Tennant, The Last of Us, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Talamasca: The Secret Order, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AEW/WWE, Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Netflix's Warrior Nun, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, NBC's SNL, David Tennant, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, HBO's The Last of Us, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Talamasca, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Rick and Morty, AEW/WWE, Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Warrior Nun, Hazbin Hotel, SNL, David Tennant, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, The Last of Us, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 26, 2025:

Adam Page Wins at AEW Double or Nothing, Earning All In Title Shot

Anarchy in the Arena Proves Violence has No Place in Wrestling

Toni Storm Retains Against Mina Shirakawa at AEW Double or Nothing

Hurt Syndicate Retains with Help from MJF at AEW Double or Nothing

The Talamasca: New "The Secret Order" Teaser Advises Us to Stay Alert

Mercedes Moné Wins Owen Hart Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing

Rick and Morty Season 8: Our Thoughts on S08E01: "Summer of All Fears"

Crunchyroll Anime Awards: Solo Leveling Wins Big, Record Votes Cast

Warrior Nun: Simon Barry Honors EP Dean English in Heartbreaking Post

WWE Schedules Multiple Events to Counter AEW All In Weekend

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Review: WWE DESTROYS AEW Again

AEW Double or Nothing Preview: How and Why to Avoid Tonight's PPV

Hazbin Hotel Cast Talks Fanfic & Much More During MCM Comic Con London

SNL Season 51 Could See "A Lot of Change" to Cast: Kenan Thompson

David Tennant Gets the Spotlight at MCM Comic Con London 2025 (VIDEO)

Rick and Morty Season 8 E01 Preview: Beth Loves The New Summer, Right?

Last Day Of MCM & The Ark S03 in The Daily LITG, 25th of May, 2025

David Tennant, Doctor Who, Euphoria & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Rick and Morty Season 8: Our Episode 1: "Summer of All Fears" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Debuts Tonight! Our S01E01 Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City – Our S02E04: "Feisty Friendly" Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Finale Preview; Druckmann on Game/Series Ellie

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Olivia Morris on Joining Franchise

Your Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Viewing Guide: Nominees & Much More

Doctor Who Goes WandaVision! Our S02E07: "Wish World" Deep Dive

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!