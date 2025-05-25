Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

Last Day Of MCM & The Ark S03 in The Daily LITG, 25th of May, 2025

On my way back for the last day of MCM London Comic Con, Spring 2025... currently on the 85 bus heading to Putney Bridge...

On my way back for the last day of MCM London Comic Con, Spring 2025… currently on the 85 bus heading to Putney Bridge… The Ark Season 3 was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Look Of MCM London Comic Con Spring 2024 On Day One, Friday
Photo © 2025 – ASV Photography Ltd.
www.ASVphotos.com

The Ark Season 3 in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. The Ark Has "Brand-New Destiny" Beginning with Season 3: Dean Devlin
  2. Nope, It's Not Mark Millar On DC/Marvel Or Marvel/DC 
  3. Rick and Morty Season 8 Spotlights Post-Rick Prime Ramifications
  4. Frank Castle, The Punisher Returns To Marvel Comics With A Red Band
  5. Buffy Revival Series Has Us Thinking About Angel S05E11: "Damage"
  6. Evil Dead Burn Adds Three More Stars To The Cast
  7. David Tennant: Kilgrave "The Best" Supervillain; Eyeing Reed Richards
  8. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Preview of Pro Wrestling Perfection
  9. Superman: New Motion Poster Has Clark Transforming Into Superman
  10. Absolute Flash #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics' Full Solicits

Last Day Of MCM &#038; The Ark S03 in The Daily LITG, 25th of May, 2025
On the tube to MCM / Rich Johnston
  1. Marvel Comics' Full Solicits & Solicitations For August 2024
  2. Turtles Of Grayskull &#038; Anansi Boys in Dark Horse August 2024 Solicits
  3. Jonny Quest #1 Launches in Dynamite August 2024 Solicits
  4. Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Guess Leaves Him Butt of The Joke
  5. Stephanie Phillips' Red Before Black #1 in Boom's August 2024 Solicits 
  6. Post Office Scandal Musical Cancelled by Paula Vennells-Related School
  7. Iron Man and Hasbro Summon a New Marvel Legends Hulkbuster Figure 
  8. Green Arrow Returns to the Island with McFarlane's DC Multiverse
  9. DC Comics Brings Back Tiered Promotions And Prices For Absolute Power
  10. Hot Toys Unveils The Dark Knight Batman Armory and Bruce Wayne Set 
  11. St John's Original Crime Reporter, Jane Arden #1 at Auction
  12. From MCM, The Number Of Comic Shops Has Not Gone Down In Ten Years
  13. Retailer Slab/Signed/Variant Auction Tomorrow at MCM London Comic Con
  14. Alan Moore's Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic Is At The Printers
  15. From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con 2024 To The Other (Video)
  16. New Rogue Trooper Story In 2000AD/Rebellion August 2024 Solicits
  17. Kids & Monsters, Popeye, Bernie Wrightson Massive August 2024 Solicits
  18. Heading to MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 24th of May, 2024

LITG two years ago, The Cast Of Marvel's G.O.D.S.

G.O.D.S.

  1. The Cast Of Marvel's G.O.D.S. by Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti
  2. Image Comics Quits Diamond To Go Exclusive With Lunar Distribution
  3. Yellowjackets Season 2 Finale "Storytelling": New Images Released
  4. What Happened After Nick Fury Agent of SHIELD #18? Marvel Reveals All
  5. Anne Rice's Immortal Universe: AMC Invites You to "Night Island"
  6. Diamond Comic Distributors Is Suddenly Very Busy With News
  7. Roy Thomas Complains About Fire And Ice Comics, Dynamite Responds
  8. Marvel Drops Retailer Discount on Foil Variants, Prices Push Up
  9. Knightfall Batman Emerges from the Shadows with McFarlane Toys
  10. War Machine's Creator Len Kaminski Needs Your Help
  11. The Good Omens Official (And Ineffable) Graphic Novel On Kickstarter
  12. Swag From The Upcoming Dallas Diamond Comics Summit
  13. A Girl On The Shore in Kodansha & Vertical August 2023 Solicits
  14. Dead By Daylight To Debut At MCM London At Forbidden Planet Booth
  15. Anne Rice Invites You in The Daily LITG, 24th of May, 2023

LITG three years ago, Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers

Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers In The Daily LITG, 24th May 2022

  1. The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger
  2. Night Court Star Melissa Rauch: "I Love This Cast"; Shares New Images
  3. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Featurette Addresses Khan-La'an Link
  4. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why Tom Ellis Can't Be THIS Lucifer
  5. Nine Pieces Of Dark Crisis Gossip (Spoilers, Obviously)
  6. Mountain Dew Will Be Bringing Back Its Typhoon Flavor
  7. Jonathan Hickman's Substack 3W3M Brings In Around $300,000 A Year
  8. Officially #Dickkory In Today's Teen Titans Academy #15
  9. Action Comics Rewrites The DC Universe, Gives Them… Infinity Stones?
  10. Shadow War, Dark Crisis And Filling In The Gaps (Spoilers)
  11. Gods At The Urinal – Sparks Of Chaos #1 in CEX August 2022 Solicits
  12. Benjamin W Morse Writes/Draws August #1 From Red 5 Comics in August
  13. Teen Titans Academy's George Pérez Character Appears One Last Time
  14. Is Teen Titan Matthew Price, Darkseid's Bastard Grandson?
  15. The Elizabeth Line Will Transform This Week's MCM London Comic Con
  16. Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers In Daily LITG, 24th May 2022

LITG four years ago – It's All About Volumes

DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
Turning The Volume Back Down To One – The Daily LITG, 25th of May 2021
  1. DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
  2. New Premium Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Figures Arrive
  3. The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling
  4. Funko Reveals New Spooky Marvel Comics Pops For Funkoween
  5. Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Announcing TV Deals in a Couple of Weeks
  6. Spawn Universe, Image's Best-Seller in 25 Years – Until King Spawn #1
  7. Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
  8. First Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Super-Heroes #18, At Auction
  9. Hulk vs. Doom in a Battle of Egos – Maestro War and Pax #5 [Preview]
  10. Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Gina Carano Collateral Damage?w
  11. Historic Wally Wood Shock SuspenStories #6 Cover Art Heads to Auction
  12. Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8 Preorders Explode After Miura's Death
  13. Boom Studios' Buffy Now in Continuity with TV and Dark Horse Seasons
  14. DC Comics Launches Second Lobo Team-Up Title, Superman Vs Lobo
  15. Some Thoughts On The Knights of Heliopolis
  16. Penguin Random House To Offer Comic Book Supplies To Comic Stores
  17. DC Publishes 4 Comics on Free Comic Book Day – Batman & King Shark
  18. Varian Johnson, Daniel Isles Remake Scott Free, Mister Miracle for DC
  19. Green Arrow Stranded by Brendan Deneen & Bell Hosalla Moves to 2022
  20. Black and White Back For Black Mask August 2021 Solicitations
  21. Mark Russell's Deadbox Launches in Vault Comics August 2021 Solicits
  22. X-O Manowar and Ninjak Continue In Valiant August 2021 Solicits
  23. Weeabo, Guide to Consent and Rick & Morty in Oni August 2021 Solicits
  24. Michael Cohen's Tangled River in It's Alive August 2021 Solicitations
  25. Transformers On The Move – The Daily LITG, 24th of May 2021

LITG five years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but eyes were elsewhere with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books.

  1. 13 Reasons Why Graduating Class Yearbook Pics Hold Clues and Secrets
  2. James Patterson, World's Best-Selling Author, Writing Graphic Novel
  3. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Dance Holds Up Nicely to The Original
  4. X Of Swords Creation Followed by Stasis and Destruction – Maybe
  5. Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
  6. Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop Announces 9th Edition Rules
  7. DC Tells Diamond Retailers That Comics Will Be Late
  8. Peter Parker's Original Response to the Return of Gwen Stacy
  9. Nightmare Before Christmas Gets "Best Of" Figures from Diamond
  10. Diamond Comic Distributors, Now With Added Bubble Wrap

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Barry Windsor-Smith, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters
  • Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.
  • Sal Velluto, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.
  • Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

MCM, MCM, MCM, MCM

