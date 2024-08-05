Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: always sunny, bctv daily dispatch, olympics, preview, strange new worlds, streaming, taylor swift, television, the last of us, tv

The Last of Us, Always Sunny, Olympics & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Olympics/Taylor Swift & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, HBO's The Last of Us, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+'s Evil, Cartoon Network & Max's Iyanu, Prime Video's Wytches, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Netflix's Heartstopper, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Olympics/Taylor Swift, Disney+'s Lando, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, The Last of Us, Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Evil, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Olympics/Taylor Swift, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 5, 2024:

Creature Commandos: Max 2024-2025 Trailer Includes New Series Looks

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Previewed in Max 2024-2025 Trailer

It: Welcome to Derry Sneak Preview Included in Max 2024-2025 Trailer

The Last of Us Season 2 Previewed in Max 2024-2025 Official Trailer

Starfleet Academy Showrunners on Enrolling Robert Picardo/The Doctor

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03 Further Explores Kirk/Spock Bond

School of Rock: Pettyjohn on "Quiet on Set" Allegations: "Horrific"

Evil Season 4 E12 "Fear of The Other" Preview: Demonic Double Trouble

Iyanu: Singer Yemi Alade, Composer Fem D Opening Sequence Released

Wytches: Scott Snyder Offers Quick Update: "I Love It To Death"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Day Shares Huge Season 17 Update

Heartstopper Season 3: It's Hugs First in New Sneak Preview Clip

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Star Experiences SDCC

Olympics: Taylor Swift Honors Biles, Ledecky & Richardson's "Style"

Lando: Justin Simien Opens Up About Shelved "Star Wars" Spinoff Series

The Orville, WWE SummerSlam, Olympics & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!