Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, Iyanu, max, preview

Iyanu: Singer Yemi Alade, Composer Fem D Opening Sequence Released

Here's the opening title sequence from award-winning singer Yemi Alade and composer Fem D for the animated adaptation of Roye Okupe's Iyanu.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the 2025-premiering Cartoon Network and Max animated series Iyanu, Roye Okupe, EP/Creator/Director; Vincent Edwards, Supervising Director; Brandon Easton, Story Editor/Writer; Kerri Grant, Writer, and Vincent Edwards, Supervising Director, treated attendees to a first-look clip (above) during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) panel, "Crafting IYANU: An Inside Look at Lion Forge Entertainment's Animated Series." The preview offered a fresh look at the show's magical storytelling, with breathtaking visuals that introduced viewers to Nigerian culture and mythology. Now, we're getting a look at the opening title sequence – with a theme song performed by Grammy Award-winning singer Yemi Alade and composed by Fem D.

Here's a look at the opening title sequence for Iyanu – followed by what else we've learned about the animated epic:

"Iyanu" is a superhero tale set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland, which draws from Nigerian culture, music and mythology. Drawing deeply from the rich tapestry of Yoruba people, the animated series follows a teenage orphan girl, Iyanu, who spends her days studying history and ancient arts but yearns for a normal life. One day, responding to danger, she unknowingly triggers her divine powers, the likes of which have not been seen since the Age of Wonders. With newly discovered superpowers, Iyanu joins forces with two other teenagers, Biyi and Toye, as they embark on a remarkable journey to discover the truth about the evil lurking in her homeland. Throughout her adventure, she'll uncover the truth about her past, her parents, and her ultimate destiny to save the world.

Serah Johnson leads the talented voice cast as Iyanu, a teenage heroine who must uncover the mystery behind her newfound powers to save her people from an ancient curse threatening to destroy humanity. Joining Johnson are Okey Jude (Hotel Labamba, The Governor's Daughter) as Biyi, Iyanu's carefree adventurer friend, Samuel Kugbiyi (Tafiya Lafiya: The Journey) as Iyanu's bookworm friend Toye, Adesua Etomi-Wellington (King of Boys, Gangs of Lagos) voices Olori; Toye's father Kanfo is voiced by Blossom Chukwujekwu (Falling, Stolen Lives); Stella Damasus (Gone) plays Sewa; Shaffy Bello (The Score, Battleground) voices Emi – The One Mother; and Ike Ononye (Doc Martin, The Lovers) is Elder Alapani.

Brandon Easton (Transformers: War for Cybertron: Seige, Marvel's Agent Carter) heads the writers' room, with Roye Okupe serving as the executive producer, writer, and director on multiple episodes. The show's executive producers are David Steward II and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Entertainment, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group, and Doug Schwalbe. A Lion Forge Entertainment production, Iyanu is an adaptation of Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios' popular graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder by award-winning Nigerian creator and filmmaker Roye Okupe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!