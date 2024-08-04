Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, cable, streaming, television, tv

The Orville, WWE SummerSlam, Olympics & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Orville, WWE SummerSlam, 2024 Paris Olympics, The Umbrella Academy, Doctor Who/Star Trek, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Hulu, The Orville, WWE SummerSlam, Joe Rogan/Oscars, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Zack Snyder/300 Prequel Series, 2024 Paris Olympics Pole Vault, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Dropout's Dirty Laundry, VP Harris/Trump Debate, Prime Video's Warhammer 40,000, Crunchyroll's Otaku no Video, LiSA, Doctor Who/Star Trek, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 4, 2024:

The Orville Season 4 Production Start January 2025: Official Podcast

WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns Returns, Cody Rhodes Retains

WWE SummerSlam: Judgment Day Implodes, AEW Left in the Dust

WWE SummerSlam: 3 Titles Change as Breakker, Knight, and Jax Win

Why NewsRadio's Ninth Funniest Cast Member Shouldn't Host The Oscars

WWE SummerSlam: Liv Retains, Dom Betrays Mami, Tony Khan Ruins Life

Batman: Caped Crusader: WBD First Wanted More "TAS" from Bruce Timm

Cobra Kai: Gianni DeCenzo on Demitri/Hawk Beef, Sekai Taikai & More

Zack Snyder on 300 Prequel Series: "It's All Cool" with Warner Bros

Olympics Pole Vault Result Shows Size REALLY Does Matter Sometimes

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: David Cross on Joining "Smart" Series

WWE SummerSlam Preview: The Chadster's Unbiased Take on Epic Card

Dropout Drops Dirty Laundry Season 4 Trailer: Star Trek, SMOSH & More

Trump Dodging Harris, ABC Debate; Eyes FOX News "Home Court" Advantage

Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop, Amazon Series Deal Ends in December

Otaku no Video: Animeigo Blu-Ray Debut Announced, Details Released

LiSA LiVE Is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- Here's The Ticket Info You Need

Doctor Who and Star Trek Have Fought Gods For Over 50 Years

Batman, Google AI/Olympics, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts in The Daily LITG, 3rd of August, 2024

