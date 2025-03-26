Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Last of Us, The Rookie, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Night Court, Malcolm in the Middle, Doctor Who, The Last of Us, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO's Harry Potter, Lady Gaga/Howard Stern, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Night Court, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, FOX's The Cleaning Lady, ABC's Will Trent, NBC's The Americas, Hulu's The Testaments, Apple TV+'s Side Quest, Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, HBO's The Last of Us, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Arrowverse, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Suuny in Philadelphia, Harry Potter, Lady Gaga/Howard Stern, The Rookie, Night Court, The Cleaning Lady, Malcolm in the Middle, Doctor Who, The Last of Us, Daredevil: Born Again, Arrowverse, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 26, 2025:

Always Sunny: Rajskub's Gail the Snail Is Still Growing Into Her Body

Harry Potter: HBO Series Reportedly Eyeing Nick Frost as Hagrid

Lady Gaga Performs "Abracadabra" for Howard Stern "In a New Way"

The Rookie Season 7: Check Out Our Updated S07E11 "Speed" Preview

Night Court S03E13: "A Few Good Hens" Preview: The Wheelers Return!

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Goes Old-School; "Mick Foley" Preview

The Cleaning Lady Returns Tonight! Season 4 Ep. 1: "My Way" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Wraps; Showrunner Hawley Teases "Epic Finale"

Will Trent in The Hot Seat: S03E11 "Best of Your Recollection" Preview

The Americas: NBC's Hit Docuseries Set to Offer BTS Looks in April

The Testaments: Rowan Blanchard Joins "Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff

Side Quest: Here's Our Exclusive Clip From the "Mythic Quest" Spinoff

Malcolm in the Middle Sequel Series: Who's Returning & Who's Joining

Doctor Who Season 2 Clip Sees Belinda Getting an Anatomy Lesson

The Last of Us Season 2 Clip Spotlights Joel, Gail: "I Saved Her"

Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Sets the Tone for Today's Episodes 5 & 6

Malcolm in the Middle Return Series Filming "In a Few Days": Muniz

Doctor Who: Charlie Condou Set for "Big and Bold" Season 2 Episode

Arrowverse: Keto Shimizu on Legacy, Live-Action DC Storytelling Impact

The Last of Us S02: Pedro Pascal on Joel's Dynamics with Tommy, Ellie

The Last of Us, Good Omens 3, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!