The Last of Us, Good Omens 3, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, Good Omens 3, Bosch: Legacy, The Rookie, Devil May Cry, Andor, The Studio, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, NBC's The Hunting Party, Prime Video's The Bondsman, NBC's Night Court, Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Netflix's Devil May Cry & Evanescence, Disney+'s Andor, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Apple TV+'s The Studio, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Smallville, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, WWE Raw, Good Omens 3, Dexter: Resurrection, The Hunting Party, The Bondsman, Night Court, Bosch: Legacy, The Rookie, Devil May Cry & Evanescence, Andor, The Studio, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 25, 2025:

The Last of Us Actors "Left a Piece of Their Soul" in Season 2 Ep. 6

WWE Raw: John Cena Ruins Wrestling the Right Way Unlike Tony Khan

Good Omens 3: Michael Sheen on How "Richard III" Plays a Small Part

Dexter: John Lithgow, Jimmy Smits Returning for "Resurrection": Report

The Hunting Party: Check Out Our Episode 8: "Denise Glenn" Preview

The Bondsman Key Art Poster: Kevin Bacon's Hub Is Gonna Catch Hell

Night Court S03E13 Preview: Spiner on Wheelers, Larroquette & More

The Big Bang Theory Spinoff "Stuart" Cast Checks In From Table Read

Star Trek: Discovery Editor Jon Dudkowski on "Fringe," Fandom & More

Bosch: Legacy Shares Final Season's Episode Titles, Release Schedule

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13: "Three Billboards" Overview Released

WWE Raw Preview: Special Start Time From Scotland Tonight

Stranger Things Star Brett Gelman on Series Ending Feeling "Surreal"

Friday The 13th: Crystal Lake Sets Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees

Natural Disasters to Crush 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Class

The Hunting Party Writer/EP Keto Shimizu on Master/Apprentice Killers

The Last of Us: New Season 2 Posters Introduce O'Hara's Gail & Others

Devil May Cry Will Include New Evanescence Track "Afterlife" (DETAILS)

The Last of Us Season 2 Posters Get Up Close with Ellie, Joel & Abby

Andor Season 2: "Rogue One" Prequel Series' Final Run Gets New Trailer

John Mulaney Goes Live This Week with Pete Davidson, Luenell & More

The Studio: Adam Scott, Zack Snyder, Ziwe & More Set to Appear

Doctor Who: Disney+ Goes Phil Collins in New Season 2 Official Trailer

Smallville Animated Sequel Series "Off the Table for a Bit": Gough

The White Lotus, Tracker, Adam Scott & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

