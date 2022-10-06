The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Hits January 2023; S03 Confirmed

Ten months after Amazon Prime Video & Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina hit the streaming service to huge praise from viewers and critics alike, New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2022 was the source of some excellent news. First, viewers can expect the second season to kick off at the start of 2023… in January 2023, to be exact. But that's not all, because the streaming service decided to eliminate any speculation about a third season by giving The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 an official green light.

News of the upcoming seasons was revealed by stars & executive producers Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), and Matthew Mercer (Overwatch). With the animated series set to return for its second season in January 2023, here's a look at a sneak preview of Amazon Prime Video & Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina:

Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers) star. The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse for Amazon Prime Video. The guest stars include Stephanie Beatriz as Lady Kima, Tony Hale as Sir Fince, David Tennant as General Krieg, Dominic Monaghan as Archibald Desnay, Stephen Root as Professor Anders, Gina Torres as Keeper Yennen, Felicia Day as Captain of Emon, and Indira Varma as Lady Allura Vysoren.

Okay, now take a deep breath because that's not all. The animated series also boasts Anjali Bhimani as Head Cleric, Eugene Byrd as Jarrett, Esmé Creed-Miles as Cassandra de Rolo, Darin De Paul as Kerrion Stonefell, Grey Griffin as Delilah Briarwood, Bobby Hall (aka rapper Logic) as Palace Guard, Kelly Hu as Dr. Anna Ripley, Sunil Malhotra as Gilmore, Rory McCann as Duke Vedmire, Max Mittelman as Desmond, Khary Payton as Sovereign Uriel Tal'Dorei, Mason Alexander Park as the Tavern Keeper, Stacey Raymond as Bryn, and Tracie Thoms as the Everlight. The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse).