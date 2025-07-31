Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter – Our (Early) Season 1 Finale Preview

We've got an early preview for TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E12: "And the Unfinished Business."

Article Summary Early preview of The Librarians: The Next Chapter season 1 finale, "And the Unfinished Business"

General Gregor wields the Sword of Mars, threatening world chaos and forcing the team into action

Key characters unite as dangerous magic escapes, with help from familiar faces teased for the finale

Season 2 guest stars announced, including Lindy Booth, Christian Kane, and Dominic Monaghan

With this Monday bringing the season finale of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, it just felt right to start sharing some early previews of what's to come. Gregor (Adnan Haskovic) has the Sword of Mars—and that is not a good thing. In fact, it's so much not a good thing that Vikram (Callum McGowan) and the team are going to need some help from a familiar face or two. With more preview to come, here's a look at the overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek for next week's big season finale, S01E12: "And the Unfinished Business." Following that, we look back at the announcement from earlier this week regarding the guest stars for the second season.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E12: "And the Unfinished Business" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 12: "And the Unfinished Business" – General Gregor (Adnan Haskovic) retrieves the Sword of Mars and uses it to take over the country of Caucasylvia, gaining control of their nuclear arsenal; the team must steal the Sword to prevent world calamity. Written by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen.

TL: TNC Season 2 Guest Star Lineup Announced

From the original series, Lindy Booth will return as Cassandra Cillian, and Christian Kane will continue to reprise his role as fan favorite character, Jacob Stone. In addition, the 2026-debuting second season will include Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater). Here's a look at announcement teaser for the second season:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

