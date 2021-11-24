The Lion King Fans Can Bid On Timon & Pumbaa Production Cel

Did the world deserve an animated series spinning out of The Lion King that was as good as Timon and Pumbaa? Well, that's debatable. The one thing that I do know is that we should count ourselves lucky to have it. Like most successful Disney properties, The Lion King expanded into many different media, with storybooks, animated film sequels, and even a newspaper comic strip that I personally remember collecting in a binder. It was Timon and Pumbaa that saw the most substantial continuation of The Lion King, filling in the details of the iconic duo's life before, during, and after the film. Now, fans of these two icons can bid on an original animation cel and drawing set-up from the production of the show. Check them out right here.

You can check out the base drawing for this production cel below as well, which will be included with this lot.

The Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa Production Cel Setup and Animation Drawing Group of 2 (Walt Disney, c. 1990's).

The comedy duo made famous in Disney's hit feature film The Lion King are featured in this lot. Presented is an original hand-painted production cel setup of the stars of the Disney TV series The Lion King's Timon and Pumbaa. The enormous image of the unlikely duo of meerkat and warthog measures 9.5" x 8" on a 12 field cel over a print background. It bears a Disney TV seal is marked DOAA A7106 in the lower left. This rare production cel comes with the original animation drawing used to make it. No cels were used in the making of the movie, so the only cels available to collectors are from the TV production. The overall lot shows handling, and the cel exhibits black line wear and smudging. Condition is Good.

Good luck to all The Lion King fans bidding on this auction. It is now live right now at Heritage, so run like a wildebeest and get your bid in.