The Mandalorian: Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Season 3 Return Episode? It appears Jimmy Kimmel may have tricked Giancarlo Esposito into revealing which The Mandalorian Season 3 episode Moff Gideon returns in.

When it comes to Disney+ & Lucasfilm's third season of Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian, were four episodes down and have four episodes to go. That means that we're at the midway point – and guess who's been missing? If you went with Giancarlo Esposito's (Breaking Bad Better Call Saul) Moff Gideon, then you've come to the right place. Now, we know Esposito's big bad will be returning, so at least it's been narrowed to four episodes. But thanks to ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, Esposito may have accidentally confirmed his return in next week's episode, S03E05 "Chapter 21." In the interview posted below, Esposito and Kimmel discuss early on just how tight the security is around the series, even to the point where they can't reveal which episode they will be returning in. And that's where it looks like Kimmel hits Esposito with some quick wordplay that appears to catch the actor off his guard for a second where he confirms his return in the next episode before an attempt to laugh it all off.

In the following interview (with The Mandalorian talk kicking in at around the 1:05 mark), Kimmel & Esposito also discuss Esposito's excellent sense of fashion, getting some "fashionable" boots from his daughter Ruby, his love for motorcycles, how Gus Fring helped him out of a speeding ticket, and what it was like rooming with Laurence Fishburne in LA in the 80s. And that description doesn't do justice to Esposito's ability to tell a story:

Jon Favreau: "I Love for These Stories to Go On and On"

"I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters…it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind," Favreau shared during an interview with Total Film, promoting the show's return. In fact, Favreau sounds like he's on our side. Why does there have to be an "end," anyway? "Quite the contrary. I love for these stories to go on and on," Favreau added. "And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while. I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold, and I'm looking forward to doing much more." With Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Rachel Morrison (Black Panther DP), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) on tap to direct this season, here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season:

Dave Filoni on Creating "The Mandalorian" Universe

Filoni sat down with Empire Magazine to share some insight into what viewers can expect from the "Star Wars" spinoff and how the season came to life from the page to the screen. In these highlights, Filoni discusses how the series approaches weaving various "Star Wars" stories & timelines into The Mandalorian (something Filoni showed adept skill at during runs on The Clone Wars and Rebels) and how he's not a fan of "hard endings."

"There's a big question at the end of Season 2… of what will Mando do next? Is that relationship over? In life, things don't always come to a perfect ending," Filoni shared with regard to the second season finale that saw Luke Skywalker return to mentor Grogu. "I think things can continue on, and your adventure continues every day. I used to think about it with 'Clone Wars' all the time. When is that battle over? When is that struggle over because it culminates in 'Revenge Of The Sith?' But that can't be the ending for that show, even though that's the ending of that era. That took a while to figure out."

But while seasons may feel like they have overall resolutions, viewers shouldn't be thinking in terms of things having an ending. "I think that, in some ways, you want each season to have a feeling of an ending. But in a lot of what I've done, I don't like hard endings," revealed Filoni. "I like reading books in a series and then thinking, 'Oh, there's another book, and this is going to keep going.' It's always sad for me when an adventure ends, and the characters are seemingly done with their journey. So I think there's always that little bit of hope that something can continue."