The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter Flies in From LEGO On the go play has arrived right from The Mandalorian as LEGO reveals their latest Microfighter set with the slick and fast N-1 Starfighter

The Mandalorian Season 3 is finally here, and new adventures finally await Din Djarin and Grogu. The Razor Crest might have seen better days, but Mando has been taking to the stars in style with his new modified N-1 Starfighter. Star Wars fans were introduced to this ship in The Book of Boba Fett, and now fans can bring it home again in LEGO form. A new Star Wars Microfighter is on the way featuring an adorable N-1 Starfighter and two LEGO mini figures. The Mandalorian and Grogu are included here and even fit inside this ship. Your Star Wars adventures can now go anywhere, and this set only costs $15. Fans can snag up the Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter in August 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

Take Star Wars Adventures On The Go with LEGO

"Introduce youngsters to LEGO® Star Wars™ sets with The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Microfighter (75363). This quick-build, microscale, LEGO brick model of the N-1 Starfighter features an open cockpit for The Mandalorian LEGO minifigure and space for the Grogu LEGO figure, plus 2 stud shooters. The Mandalorian comes with a blaster pistol and jetpack accessory element to inspire action play. A cool anytime gift for kids aged 6 and up, this building toy combines well with other LEGO Star Wars Microfighter sets for extra play possibilities."

Quick-build LEGO® Star Wars™ Microfighter (75363) – Spark children's creativity with a buildable microscale model of The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter first seen in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Includes 2 popular Star Wars™ characters – A LEGO® minifigure of The Mandalorian with a blaster pistol and jetpack accessory element, plus a LEGO figure of Grogu

Build and play – The N-1 Starfighter buildable toy features an open cockpit for The Mandalorian, space for Grogu behind the cockpitand 2 stud shooters for action play

Portable play – This Microfighter measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide. Slip it into a child's backpack ready for play on the go