The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Returns in Photoshop-Loving Season 4 Poster

Mrs. Maisel returns to us on February 18th with the fourth season, and today Amazon released a new poster for the episodes featuring Midge leaning on a building covered in ads for her return. Stylish as ever, Midge is done playing second fiddle, she is ready to headline, especially after how season three ended, being kicked off the Shy Baldwin tour after outing him onstage at The Apollo. You can see the new key art image for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel below.

Mrs. Maisel Wants To Top The Marquee

It's 1960, and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on February 18th on Prime Video. This is exactly what the show needed. Go back to the first season, where Midge was starting out, doing what she wanted and full of fire. She got too big for her britches for a bit there, and after the disaster that concluded season three, she needs to regroup. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season. They will also be joined by prolific director John Waters who will also be playing an undisclosed role. Also joining in on the fun are Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. The show is an awards behemoth for Amazon, having won 20 Emmy's and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series, with many of the actors on the show also taking home awards.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 – Official Teaser | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLhLRwvDA2c)

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on February 18th, 2022.