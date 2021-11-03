The Masked Singer S06 Preview: Will Caterpillar "Take It Off" Tonight?

So who will be joining Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox, Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton, Dalmatian aka Rapper Tyga, Baby aka Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Cupcake aka Singer/Songwriter Ruth Pointer, and Hamster aka Actor/Comedian Rob Schneider on that one-way walk back to FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6 green room this week? We're only a few short hours away from finding out when Joel McHale (DC's Stargirl) joins host Nick Cannon and fellow panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as they welcome Group B (Banana Split, Mallard, Queen of Hearts, Caterpillar & Beach Ball) back to the stage for the holiday-themed "Giving Thanks." But will Caterpillar's time be up before they know it? It might be based on the following sneak preview for tonight's round.

With the "Take It Off" button still in play, how confident is McCarthy that she knows who's under that mask? Check out the clip below to find out for yourselves (followed by another general preview):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jenny Knows Who Is Behind The Caterpillar Mask | Season 6 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfoVmAudiTs)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: We Said We Were Going To Blow Your Mind | TONIGHT at 8/7c | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQK1LcK0o6s)

Now here's a look at the performance preview images from this week's episode, followed by an updated rundown of this season's remaining masks/clues:

The Masked Singer Season 6 Masks & Clues

Here's a look at our updated roster of masks & clues so far: Queen of Hearts, Banana Split, Mallard, Bull, Beach Ball, Jester, Caterpillar, Skunk, and Pepper – with tons more over at Miss Masky's Twitter account: But first, "Clue Review" clips of Episodes 1-6 courtesy of TMS:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review Episodes 1- 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWk519nfOR0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdcP4MIHYd4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y22QzpyfoU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9Ihi_cNeww)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Queen Of Hearts | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4THKc-qGLo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTjcI79IrPg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3QoK5IMPg8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Banana Split | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXlUtwmfGb0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Banana Split | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4JjkA-4p2c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Banana Split | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WG1tp222X4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Mallard | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbELoIVt87Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Mallard | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-1455mdeBc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Mallard | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxueX6li7mM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1Pn6EJlVb4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sYVPoAfEyI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SW-ZMorAso)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5nFKiCJicg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Jester | Season 6 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZukhOhYQUQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Caterpillar | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBYWVF3DqXU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Pepper | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeImBTtGxz8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Pepper | Season 6 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPJY48FCfX0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is The Skunk? | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5ZnkMBHvWY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-NuV5m0aw8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZzHGAphC7g)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SICYdHwgp0M)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFX_QN_Enkk)

And here's a look back at the first official visual clues for the first 11 announced masks:

As we mentioned previously, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". And then there's the game-changing "Take It Off Buzzer". Here's how it works: let's say a panelist is 103% certain of who is behind a mask, they hit the buzzer at any point to offer the name. If they're right? The contestant heads home immediately and the panelist gets two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. But if the panelist is wrong, there's a price to pay. While the contestant stays in the competition, the panelist who missed the mark loses two points towards the big prize. And not everyone gets a shot at it because there's only one in play in Group A and one in play for Group B.