The Masked Singer Season 3 Review: Strike Three and Rhino's Out

FOX's The Masked Singer has selected the third season's Top 3 finalists and bid farewell to a tough-skinned country crooner. While performances continue to wow the audience, the reveals have been rather anti-climactic. At this point in the competition, the guessing game is practically over. The contestants are even expressing their true selves more clearly with each song. The time for façades is behind us as Frog, Night Angel, and Turtle belt it out for the trophy.

SNL alum and masterful impressionist Jay Pharaoh joined Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger on the judge's panel. He's one of the most fun guest judges of the season because viewers get the likes of Will Smith, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and other celebrities all wrapped up in one. Pharaoh also came to play the guessing game, dishing out thoughtful hunches and pegging Frog Mask as his buddy Bow Wow.

Let's Take a Look at the Clues and Performances

All four contestants delivered powerhouse performances and demonstrated their vocal prowess. Turtle soared by bettering Nick Jonas' falsetto on "Jealous," Night Angel paid tribute to Lil Wayne's Robot (the first elimination of the season) with "How To Love," Frog took us back with a roaring rendition of Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray," and Rhino tugged on heartstrings and guitar strings with his moving performance of Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind."

First up, let's take a look at what Night Angel brought to the stage:

Lets' slow-glide our way over to Turtle's time:

Let's leap over to our third singer and see what Frog had to offer:

Last (and considering how the results went) and eventually least, here's a look at Rhino:

At this point in the competition, viewers have deciphered all of the clues. We've combed through archival footage, pieced out misdirects, and have accurately identified most of Season 3's reveals. As we anticipate each unmasking, the game changes from questioning who is under the mask to asking which mask will go home now. This week's answer is Rhino.

Here's a look at the Rhino reveal and the first interview post-elimination:

Yep! The Rhino is World Series pitcher Barry Zito. He's been working on a country music career for some time and his performances on The Masked Singer should definitely give his singing career a much-needed boost. Week after week, Zito sounded like he should already be on country radio. Now that he's won over America's heart as the sweet and sensitive Rhino, there's no doubt we'll hear his baritone drawl on the radio soon enough.

It's Time for Tiff's Take on The Masked Singer!

Although the unmaskings have been anti-climactic, each episode has been enjoyable to watch. Season 3 has been full of truly talented singers and musicians. I love that Zito even played the guitar during his performance. I hope more contestants showcase the full range of their talents in the next season. A pattern has developed over the course of these three seasons. Once the guessing game dwindles, viewers get to kick back and delight in the spectacle. The semi-finals transform into a proper concert featuring sublime singers and seasoned performers. Even if we predict who is under the mask, we are still surprised by new secrets and unforeseen hidden talents. I never would've guessed Zito guest-starred on an episode of J.A.G. I think Jeong has been doing some extra research this season. He's been cheekily setting up a long con of jokes and shocking us with punchlines. Perhaps we've underestimated the method to his madness.

At least Night Angel will represent the ladies in Wednesday's Season 3 Finale. Tune in at 8 p.m. and live tweet with me (@TalkTVwTiffany) during the West Coast broadcast for instant reactions on FOX's The Masked Singer.