FOX's The Masked Singer has selected it's Season 3 semi-finalists. These contestants have great taste when it comes to song selection. Frog, Kitty, Turtle, Night Angel, and Rhino took the stage with rousing performances that genuinely wowed the judges. Better Late Than Never's Jeff Dye joined the panel and offered some hilarious guesses. There was a method to his madness, even though he missed the mark. While this group puts on a wonderful show, they aren't the best at keeping secrets. We witnessed the season's most revealing clues yet. After a little digging, we have concrete proof of who the final four celebrity contestants are. Take a look at our video review to see the evidence for yourself.

There is clearly a theme among this season's long-lasting contestants. They've all transformed in their real lives and emerged with a new sense of self. Their masked alter egos reflect a rebirth of sorts and it is exciting to see them grow more confident each week. As you can see, Frog showcases the same moves Bow Wow displays in his adorable daddy-daughter dance-off posts, Night Angel tells the same Donna Summers story Kandi Burruss has shared in the past, Turtle's Jesse McCartney has been wanted by teenage girls for years, and Barry Zito's original songs are often inspired by his wife, just like Rhino's performances. Plus, all of their voices match-up. Despite the unchallenging guessing game, this series is irresistibly fun to watch and play along with. Which leads to some good news! The Masked Singer has been renewed for a fourth season, which will hopefully debut in the Fall.

It would be spectacular if FOX found a way to film the show live so that viewers can participate in the voting process. I know scheduling might be a bit difficult, but other shows have been able to make it work so there must be some way. After three seasons, many fans feel that iconic musicians were unfairly snubbed. It is a sensitive situation because The Masked Singer is unlike any other competition show.

Dancing with Stars and The Voice found the right balance of experienced judges/coaches working with contestants and making knowledgeable decisions on which contestants should continue. World of Dance leaves all the decision making up to it's three hyper-critical judges, who also take turns coaching the contestants. The problem here is that The Masked Singer doesn't have a panel of experts or coaches. Instead, they have glorified side-hosts providing colorful commentary on each performance. Every once in awhile, they'll say something actually perceptive. But most of the time, viewers at home offer way more insight than the panel themselves.

There's also an issue with the in-studio audience participation. Who are these people? Why do they have a say on who stays or goes? Does every episode have a different audience? Where's the consistency? Why should they judge instead of the invested TV audience?

I'm still excited for another season and will miss the show during its hiatus. But I really hope FOX takes this time to reformat the show to cater to its loyal viewers at home. The Masked Singer is a delightful spectacle, but it can be so much more than that. Celebrities view this show as a place to reboot their careers, showcase their true talents, overcome their fears, and more. The contestants and viewers deserve better now that the series is a proven hit.

Frog, Rhino, Turtle and Night Angel face-off in the semi finals. Who will be the last three standing? Will we Night Angel represent the ladies in the finale or will it be a man's world?