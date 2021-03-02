The Masked Singer Season 5 Introduces Cluedle-Doo; Russian Dolls Sing

We've been reporting about how the fifth season of FOX's The Masked Singer is going to be one of change, including the addition of new wildcard rounds set to shake up the road to The Golden Mask Trophy. We even know there's going to be a COVID-related change to the season-opener, with Niecy Nash filling in for regular host Nick Cannon. Now with Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke back for more guessing and speculating and Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Russian Dolls (duet), and Black Swan masks officially revealed, it's time to look at another new mask. Except this one doesn't get voted off the show. Instead, the masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer up more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

Now here's a look at our first five revealed masks in action as they head into the season-opener, "Season 5 Premiere – Return of the Masks" on Wednesday, March 10:

In the following preview, the Russian Dolls perform "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, originally performed in the film by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper:

Now here the official key art images for our previously-announced masks:

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. Here's a look at the early preview released by FOX last month:

FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.