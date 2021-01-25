By the time 2020 came to an end, the fourth season of FOX's The Masked Singer had crowned its new champion. While Crocodile aka Nick Carter and Mushroom aka Aloe Blacc came oh-so-close to capturing the top prize, it would be LeAnn Rimes' Sun that was left standing. Rimes joined a line-up of past winners that includes Monster aka T-Pain, Fox aka Wayne Brady, and Night Angel aka Kandi Burruss– but what about the masked singing competition series? Well, it's a new year so that must mean it's time for the fifth season of TMS– with host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke back again for another season-long round of guessing and speculating. On Sunday, FOX released the first teaser for the popular series' fifth season return this March- and with more legends, bigger spectacles, and crazier surprises? This one could live up to its game-changer hype.

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.