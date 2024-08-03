Posted in: TV | Tagged: Grotesquerie, newlitg

Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts in The Daily LITG, 3rd of August, 2024

Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can always read all about stuff

Article Summary Niecy Nash-Betts from Grotesquerie drives massive traffic on Bleeding Cool, captivating readers with her star power.

Bleeding Cool offers the latest in comics, merch, TV, games, and movies, plus daily updates with Lying in the Gutters.

Top trending stories include Grotesquerie, Magic: The Gathering's D&D 50th, and Colin Kaepernick's AI comic project.

Flashbacks from past years feature major comic and pop culture news, including Donny Cates and Baldur's Gate 3.

Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can always read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts tops the ten most popular stories yesterday:

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Donny Cates Missing 6 Months

LITG two years ago, Preparing For Grant Morrison

LITG three years ago, Rickjecting the Riccine

LITG four years ago, Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 takes the lead in top ten of traffic four years ago

LITG five years ago, Geoff Johns

Geoff Johns himself was getting scammed – as opposed to getting called out.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Sina Grace , writer on Iceman and Power Rangers, creator of The Li'l Depressed Boy

, writer on Iceman and Power Rangers, creator of The Li'l Depressed Boy Rob Williams, co-creator of Cla$$war and Unfollow, writer on 2000AD, Ghost Rider, and Suicide Squad.

co-creator of Cla$$war and Unfollow, writer on 2000AD, Ghost Rider, and Suicide Squad. Francesco Manna , artist on Crossed, Dejah Thoris, Swords Of Sorrow, Old Man Logan.

, artist on Crossed, Dejah Thoris, Swords Of Sorrow, Old Man Logan. Victor Santos, artist on Mice Templar, Violent Love, Godzilla, Furious

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!