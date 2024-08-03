Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: dominik mysterio, Liv Morgan, recaps, Rhea Ripley, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

WWE SummerSlam: Liv Retains, Dom Betrays Mami, Tony Khan Ruins Life

The Chadster reports on WWE SummerSlam's epic Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley match, Dom's shocking betrayal, and how Tony Khan's obsession is ruining marriages. So unfair! 😤🏆💔

Article Summary Liv Morgan triumphs over Rhea Ripley with Dominik Mysterio's shocking betrayal at WWE SummerSlam.

The epic match displayed WWE's superior storytelling and in-ring psychology, outclassing AEW.

Future storylines see potential revenge from Rhea and the rise of Liv and Dom as a power couple.

Tony Khan blamed for personal issues, including Keighleyanne texting Gary during the event.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed the heck up right now, in the best way possible! 😤😤😤 Why, you ask? Because The Chadster just witnessed one of the most incredible matches in WWE history at SummerSlam, and The Chadster knows that Tony Khan and AEW could never even dream of putting on something this amazing! 🔥🔥🔥 In a shocking turn of events, Liv Morgan retained her WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, but that's not even the biggest story! 😱 Dominik Mysterio, Rhea's longtime boy toy, betrayed his Mami and sided with Liv Morgan! Auughh man! So unfair to Rhea! 😭

The match itself was an absolute masterpiece of storytelling. 📚🎭 Liv and Rhea battled it out with intensity and passion, showcasing why WWE is light years ahead of AEW in terms of in-ring action. 💪💪💪 The Chadster doesn't want to spoil all the details, but let's just say there were mind games, shoulder injuries, and even a steel chair involved! In the end, with help from Dominik, Liv hit her finisher on the chair while the referee was distracted. 😏 The betrayal was sealed with a kiss between Dom and Liv at the stage, leaving Rhea cheesed off as much as The Chadster when he watches AEW Dynamite.

Now, The Chadster knows that some so-called "wrestling journalists" might try to criticize this match, but they clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄 This was a masterclass in storytelling and in-ring psychology that Tony Khan couldn't book if his life depended on it! 🚫🧠 The way WWE has built up this storyline over months, with Liv trying to seduce Dominik while Rhea was injured, is just chef's kiss perfection. 👨‍🍳💋

The possibilities this opens up for future storylines are endless! 🌟🌟🌟 Will Rhea get her revenge on Dominik? Will Liv and Dom become WWE's new power couple? What will this mean for Judgment Day? These are the kind of compelling narratives that keep fans on the edge of their seats, something AEW could only dream of achieving. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan even tries to compete. 😤

After witnessing this epic match, The Chadster couldn't contain his excitement. 🎉🎉🎉 The Chadster jumped up from his seat, knocking over the coffee table and spilling White Claw all over the carpet. But The Chadster didn't care! The Chadster was too busy running around the living room, screaming at the top of The Chadster's lungs about the glory of WWE! 📢🏆

The Chadster turned to Keighleyanne, desperate to share this moment of pure wrestling ecstasy. "Did you see that, Keighleyanne? Wasn't that the most amazing thing you've ever witnessed in your life?" The Chadster pleaded. 🙏🙏🙏

But Keighleyanne just sighed and went back to texting on her phone. 📱 The Chadster is sure it was that guy Gary again. 😠 "Come on, Keighleyanne! You have to admit that was incredible! Even you can't deny the brilliance of WWE!" The Chadster begged.

Keighleyanne rolled her eyes. "Chad, please. It's just wrestling."

The Chadster was devastated. 💔 How could Keighleyanne not see the majesty of what just transpired? And then it hit The Chadster like a ton of bricks. This was Tony Khan's doing! 😡😡😡 Somehow, that no-good Tony Khan had gotten into Keighleyanne's head, manipulating her to ignore the greatness of WWE SummerSlam just to get at The Chadster. It's the only explanation!

"Tony Khan, why are you doing this to The Chadster?!" The Chadster shouted at the ceiling. "Why are you trying to ruin The Chadster's marriage? Is it because The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling? Is that why you're so obsessed with The Chadster?"

Keighleyanne just shook her head and left the room, leaving The Chadster alone with his thoughts and his spilled White Claw. 😢 But The Chadster won't let Tony Khan win. The Chadster will continue to spread the truth about WWE's superiority and AEW's inferiority, no matter what it costs The Chadster personally. That's what true, unbiased journalism is all about. 📝✍️

WWE SummerSlam proved once again why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling, and why Tony Khan and AEW will always be playing catch-up. The Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley match was a testament to WWE's unparalleled storytelling abilities, and The Chadster can't wait to see where this storyline goes next. Take that, Tony Khan! 🎤⬇️ Check back soon for more unbiased reports from the best premium live event of all time!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!