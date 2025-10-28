The Penguin, Tracker, Star Wars: Visions & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Penguin, HBO Max's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Netflix's WWE Raw, CBS's Matlock, Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions, AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order, CBS's Watson, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, NBC's Brilliant Minds, CBS's Tracker, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 28, 2025:

The Penguin: Farrell "Would Bet Against" Season 2 "But Not by Much"

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Season 2 Episode 2 Images Released

WWE Raw Preview: These Shoes Were Made for Teasing?

Matlock Season 2 Episode 4: "Piece of My Heart" Sneak Peeks Released

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Offers BTS Look at "The Duel: Payback"

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E03: "The Task at Hand" Images Released

Watson S02E03: "Expletive Deleted" Preview; S02E05: Holmes Returns

It: Welcome to Derry EP on Opening Episode's "Red Wedding" Moment

Brilliant Minds: Our S02E06: "The Doctor's Graveyard" Exclusive Look

Tracker Showrunner on Cut Hartley/Ackles Scene, Russell Shaw Spinoff

Karl Urban Thanks Garth Ennis in The Daily LITG, 27th of October, 2025

The Boys, The Vampire Lestat & "S.H.I.E.L.D.": BCTV Daily Dispatch

