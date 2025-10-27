Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys, The Vampire Lestat & "S.H.I.E.L.D.": BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Taylor Sheridan, The Vampire Lestat, It: Welcome to Derry, The Boys, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 27, 2025:

Taylor Sheridan Eyeing Move From Paramount for NBCUniversal: Report

The Vampire Lestat Preview: Anyone Thirsty for a Quick Tease?

It: Welcome to Derry Ep. 2 Streaming on Halloween; New Season Trailer

Always Sunny Gang Helps Philadelphia Eagles Get Revenge on NY Giants

AEW Collision Unbiased Review: Less Interesting Than WWE's Foot Pics

Mysterious WWE Teaser Sparks Speculation and Foot Analysis

Smiling Friends & Dragon Ball Z Make for a Perfect Mash-Up & More

The Boys Sets Guinness Records; Urban Thanks Garth Ennis, Eric Kripke

It: Welcome to Derry Premieres Tonight! Our S01E01 "Pilot" Preview

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fans Make It Clear: We Want Season Soundtracks

Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney's Interesting Response to Season 4 Question

The Witcher Season 4: Netflix Releases Episode Titles & Key Art

Doctor Who, Helluva Boss & It: Welcome to Derry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order: Our S01E01 & S01E02 Preview

The Road Preview: Next Stop, S01E02: "The Factory, Dallas, TX, Part 1"

Peacemaker: Bonnie Discepolo on Post-Credits Scene, Gunn Community

Tracker Season 3: Check Out Our Updated S03E02: "Leverage" Preview

Catan: Netflix Adapting Board Game with Multiple Film & TV Projects

Star Trek: Khan Star Tim Russ: Franchise Should Embrace Audio Dramas

Devil in Disguise: Angarano, Dale & Sullivan Discuss Difficult Scenes

Jeremy Renner Discusses Hawkeye's "Retirement" and MCU Status

The Flash Director Reflects on the Film's Reception

