The Punisher: Jon Bernthal on Daredevil/MCU Rumor, Frank Castle Return

Earlier this month, rumors of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin making the jump from the Netflix MCU to the 2021 MCU proper. First, there was word that Cox's Murdock would appear as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) attorney in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as spend some time in court with Tatiana Maslany's Jessica Walters in the upcoming live-action streaming series She-Hulk. There were also rumblings that D'Onofrio's Kingpin would appear in November's live-action Hawkeye series (a rumor that D'Onofrio hasn't gone out of his way to dispute on social media). The Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring series would be key because D'Onofrio's appearance would lead into the Echo (Alaqua Cox) spinoff series (which is reportedly bringing back a number of Daredevil's supporting cast). Then came word that Marvel Studios was eyeing a solo Daredevil project (either as a film or streaming series) that would be a pseudo-reboot (though no one is officially confirming or denying). Now, Jon Bernthal (The Many Saints of Newark, The Premise) is offering his thoughts on the rumors of the Netflix MCU returning and how he would feel about another go as Frank Castle aka The Punisher. Here's a look at some of the highlights from his recent interview with Forbes.

On Those "Daredevil"/Netflix MCU Return Rumors: "Honestly, I have no idea. That isn't just the standard [answer]. I just deal with a lot of these things; I'd sort of in a way kind of be the last to know. I just don't think the question is about whether they're going to do it, it's going to be about how they do it and whether we can do it in a way the character and the fans deserve. And again, if the answer is 'Yes, that would be amazing."

On Who Influenced Him to Join the Netflix MCU: "Number one, the first reason why I really wanted to be on that show, on 'Daredevil' [was] because I saw Charlie's [Cox] monologue in the first episode of the show and I just saw the way in which they were approaching the work. I was like, 'This is a world I want to play in.' Then I saw [Vincent] D'Onofrio and I was like, 'Holy crap. I've got to be a part of this.' Then I dove into who Frank Castle was and 'The Punisher.'"

When It Comes to the MCU, It's All About Frank Castle for Bernthal: "Look, as far as going on in the future, it's a character that I really feel like that I have in my bones and in my heart. I'm really grateful I had the opportunity [playing Frank Castle] and what sort of happens in the future isn't about kind of whether they want to do it or not again; I don't really prescribe anything to those kinds of decisions," he explained. "It's just about if they do do it, are we going to be able to get it right? Is it going to be dark enough? Is it going to be gritty enough? Are we going to give the fans and the folks that the character means so much to, are we going to give them what they deserve? If the answer is 'Yes,' man oh man I would love that."