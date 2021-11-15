The Rock Pees In Bottles So The Gym Can Smell What He's Cookin'

Have you ever heard the old joke, "don't eat the yellow snow"? Well, if you ever find yourself in the gym with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, don't borrow a sip from his water bottles. The wrestling icon/biggest action movie star in the world today has both confirmed and detailed the story that he urinates in water bottles while working out in the gym and while we all usually really appreciate how open The Rock is with his life in interviews and on his active social media accounts, this one may have gone beyond the pale, er, water bottle.

In a new video interview with Esquire, The Rock went into detail on how and why he chooses to relieve himself in water bottles while in the gym and it essentially boils down to how intense his workouts always are and that he would rather use what's available right there and continue pumping iron than take a break and go looking for a bathroom. "Well, yeah, the headline is actually true, I do pee in my water bottles, but let me give context to that. It's not a water bottle that I've actually purchased solely for water that you wash and you clean when you're done using it. These are just bottles that I'm no longer using."

The Rock also explains how it's usually a case of limited availability when it comes to bathrooms in the kind of gyms he uses. "Usually the gyms that I work out in don't have a bathroom, cause they're the iron paradise and there's no bathroom there, it's just hot, sweaty, and dirty. I usually stay pretty hydrated and I have to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot but couple times during every workout I have to go to the bathroom so I break out the bottle."

The question of whether The Rock pees in water bottles actually started back in 2017, when in an Instagram video he posted of himself in the gym, we got a look at a Voss water bottle filled with yellow liquid, and while we hoped it was Gatorade, The Rock just blurted out "I just realized you all saw my big bottle of pee!" He also wrote in the caption, "And yeah if I have to pee while working out I'll do it in a bottle. I'm that kinda guy. Just get the job done."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dwayne Johnson On Why He Pees In A Water Bottle At The Gym | Explain This | Esquire (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_cPRsC7d9A)

So there you go. Over the years, we continue to learn more and more about the open book that is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and as always, he adds a charming spin to something that with anyone else might be a deal-breaker. I would recommend though, if you ever find yourself working out with The Rock, bring your own water and make sure it's clearly labeled.