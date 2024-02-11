Posted in: ABC, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ABC, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie: Alexi Hawley Teases 100th Episode; TCA Press Event Images

The Rookie series creator Alexi Hawley teased what viewers can expect from the 100th episode; TCA 2024 Winter Press Event images released.

Article Summary Alexi Hawley hints at joy and drama in The Rookie's 100th episode.

TCA 2024 Winter Press Event images added to our The Rookie season 6 previews.

John Nolan's pre-wedding shift teases tension in the season opener.

Episode anchors around Nolan and Bailey's wedding with a comedic twist.

With only a little more than a week to go until ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns for its sixth season, Hawley & the cast had a chance to preview the season and more during this weekend's Television Critics Association (TCA) 2024 Winter Press Event. But before we pass along an image gallery from the event, Hawley had a little something to say about this season's milestone. As exciting as the season return will be on Feb. 20th, it's the second episode that will be getting a ton of attention – the show's 100th episode.

With Nolan (Fillion) & Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) wedding day serving as the episode's "anchor," viewers can expect a little comedy mixed in with the romance. "It was really important to us to do an episode that felt joyful and celebrated our characters," Hawley shared. "We've done weddings before on the show – some which have gone horribly wrong – so I thought it was important to tell what was a really fun story, for the most part." But that doesn't mean there won't be some drama impacting a familiar face to shift the tone – with Hawley adding, "I really wanted it to be everything we do, tonally."

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 "Strike Back" Preview

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 "Strike Back": In the aftermath of the assaults in the explosive season five finale, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey (Jenna Dewan). Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released for the season-opener:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

