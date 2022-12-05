The Rookie Leaves Chenford Fans Smiling & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I know he hurt you/Made you scared of love, too scared to love/He didn't deserve you/'Cause you're precious heart is a precious heart/He didn't know what he had, and I thank God, oh/And it's gonna take just a little time/But you're gonna see that I was born to love you/What if I fall? (I won't let you fall)/What if I cry? (I'll never make you cry)/And if I get scared? (I'll hold you tighter)/When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter/What if I fall? (I won't let you fall)/What if I cry? (I promise I'll never make you cry)/And if I get scared? (I'll hold you tighter)/When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter… along with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Keith Urban w/ Carrie Underwood with "The Fighter," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes ABC's The Rookie making millions of "Chenford" fans smile, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox praising his Netflix co-stars & making the case for Deadpool 3, Paramount+ dropping an intensely impressive official trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie, and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty finding Rick actually… trying?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie Leaves Chenford Fans Smiling & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, BBC/EPIX's SAS Rogue Heroes, Disney+'s Willow, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, HBO Max's Batman: The Audio Adventures, Bill Goldberg/Law & Order: SVU, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, NBC's Saturday Night Live, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, December 5, 2022:

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 9 Review: Are Things Too Rick To Be True?

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10 "The Ones Within Us" Review

SAS Rogue Heroes: BBC Renews Madcap WWII Adventures for Series 2

Willow Star Warwick Davis Inspired By Mark Hamill, "The Last Jedi"

The Rookie Season 5 Eps. 8 & 9 Preview Will Have Chenford Fans Smiling

Teen Wolf: The Movie Official Trailer: The Hunt Begins This January

Wolf Pack Preview Spotlights Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro

Daredevil: Cox Praises Co-Stars; Born Again "Tone" Deadpool-Friendly?

HBO Max Releases First 5 Batman: The Audio Adventures Eps on YouTube

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 9 Clip: Our Money's on Morty's Blade Sword

Law & Order: SVU: When Goldberg Treated Elliot Stabler Like Bret Hart

The Witcher: Blood Origin Images: Michelle Yeoh in Badass Mode & More

Saturday Night Live Review: Keke, Kenan & Kel Reunion & More Score Big

