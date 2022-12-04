Gen V, Justice U, Sandman, Titans, 1923 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

"Joey, baby – don't get crazy/Detours, fences, I get defensive/I know you've heard it all before/So I don't say it anymore/I just stand by and let you/Fight your secret war/And though I used to wonder why/I used to cry till I was dry/Still sometimes I get a strange pain inside/Oh, Joey, if you're hurting so am I"… and so is the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Concrete Blonde with "Joey," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Amazon dropping a bloody first-look preview of The Boys spinoff Gen V (with some familiar faces), HBO releasing the official trailer for The Last of Us, HBO Max's Titans showrunner Greg Walker talking Conner Luthor & Jinx, Paramount+'s 1923 stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren & Peter Stormare discussing the "Yellowstone" prequel, Neil Gaiman checking in with CCXP with a Season 2 "thank you" teaser video and a deleted scene from Netflix's The Sandman (but only for the con crowd), David Ramsey offering some veiled good news regarding John Diggle & Justice U, and the Ahsoka "dream team" of Ashley Eckstein & Rosario Dawson have con reunion.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Gen V, Justice U, Sandman, Titans, 1923 & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Crunchyroll, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, Arrow/The Flash, Peacock's Irreverent, TNT's AEW Rampage, BBC's Doctor Who & lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, December 4, 2022:

Crunchyroll Announces More New 2023 Anime Series at Anime Frontier

Ahsoka "Dream Team" of Ashley Eckstein & Rosario Dawson Reunite

Justice U: Ramsey Offers Update; Teases Green Lantern "Long Story"

Gen V: Things Gets Bloody in The Boys Spinoff First-Look Teaser

1923: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Discuss Yellowstone Prequel Series

Titans Season 4: Showrunner Greg Walker Discusses Conner, Jinx & More

The Last of Us Trailer: Joel & Ellie's Journey Begins This January

Yellowstone Season 5 E05 Preview: John Changes Plans; Beth's Not Happy

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Teases Season 2; Dream/Death Deleted Scene

The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer: Every Story Has A Beginning

Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The Flash Final Season Return Would Be "Fun"

Irreverent: PJ Byrne Talks Peacock Series, Character Empathy & More

AEW Rampage Review: The Worst Episode of AEW Rampage This Week

Doctor Who: TARDIS Goodbyes Created Moments of Such Sweet Sorrow

