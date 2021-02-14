The Rookie S03 Goes Into "Lockdown" As Nolan's Taken Hostage: Preview

After a week off thanks to the wide berth that the Super Bowl was afforded last Sunday across the television landscape, ABC's The Rookie returns this week- and wastes no time putting Nolan (Nathan Fillion) back into the meatgrinder. As if facing down the future of his career in law enforcement in the form of a disciplinary test wasn't bad enough- did we mention that he gets taken hostage? And that's not even close to being all that viewers can expect from "Lockdown"- as you'll see from the following preview images and sneak preview clips, the tension between West (Titus Makin Jr.) and Stanton (Brandon Routh) has reached a dangerous boiling point- one that Jackson may end up paying the price for.

Now here's a look at the promo for this week's episode "Lockdown" along with an episode overview. Following that, we have two previews for this week that show the danger that Nolan finds himself in and how hazing the rookies never stops- even when someone's facing a disciplinary test. Guest-starring this episode is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, Brandon Routh as Officer Doug Stanton, and Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sergeant Ryan Caradine.

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 5 "Lockdown": Officer Nolan is taken hostage by a man with nothing to lose while the station goes on lockdown and races to identify the suspect before time runs out. Meanwhile, Officer Jackson and his training officer, Officer Doug Stanton, reach a tipping point in their relationship that could end Jackson's career. Written by Elizabeth David Beall and Robert Bella, and directed by Anna Mastro.

Will help come for Nolan before it's too late? Find out tomorrow when #TheRookie returns to ABC… pic.twitter.com/QHynMjYp4w — The Rookie (@therookie) February 13, 2021

Always pulling one over on the rookies 🤣 Don't miss Nolan shaking it out Sunday at 10|9c! #TheRookie pic.twitter.com/x8IcwaQSFg — The Rookie (@therookie) February 12, 2021

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. "Consequences" also includes Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.