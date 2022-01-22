The Rookie S04E12 Preview: Patrick Fischler's "Happy!" To Lend a Hand

Look, we could give a bunch of reasons to check out this Sunday's episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie. From Nolan (Fillion) beginning his run as union delegate to the team looking to solve the mystery behind a severed hand that (at least from what we're seeing in the promo below) still has a little life left to it, it's definitely not going to be a slow, quiet chapter. And we didn't even mention the double-date-to-prove-a-point that Bradford (Eric Winter) and Chen (Melissa O'Neil) go on. But we were sold on "The Knock" once we saw that Patrick Fischler was appearing. Because in case you didn't know, Fischler played Smoothie on the Christopher Meloni & Patton Oswalt-starring SYFY series adaptation of the graphic novel Happy!. With it being one of our favorite shows from the past two decades, we're still feeling a bit bitter over their not being a new season built around Halloween. But we digress… now here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for this weekend's episode:

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 12 "The Knock": The team responds to the report of a severed hand washing up on the beach and is on the hunt to find its owner. Meanwhile, Tim attempts to prove he isn't a control freak to Lucy and invites her on a double date with him and Ashley. Guest-starring Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, Helena Mattsson as Ashley McGrady, Kanoa Goo as ADA Chris Sanford, and Jay Hunter as Officer Gil Webb. Written by Zoe Cheng and directed by Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 4×12 Promo "The Knock" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sySjFxH4BM)

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.