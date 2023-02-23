The Rookie Season 5 E17 "The Enemy Within" Previews "Feds" Crossover When drug cartels team up, so do ABC The Rookie & The Rookie: Feds. Here's a look at the overview & promo for S05E17 "The Enemy Within."

Well, there's nothing like drug cartels learning to play nice one another to necessitate another crossover between ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie and Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds. And that's exactly what both teams are facing when Elijah (Brandon Jay McLaren) & Abril (Gigi Zumbado) learn to play nice with one another for an old-fashioned super-villain team-up. So with that in mind, here's a look at the overview and promo for S05E17 "The Enemy Within."

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 17 "The Enemy Within" Overview & Promo

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 17 "The Enemy Within": Now that Elijah (Brandon Jay McLaren) and Abril (Gigi Zumbado) have become allies, the team must rely on Monica (Bridget Regan), Elijah's lawyer, to uncover their plans. Meanwhile, Officers Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) reopen her sister's case and discover a discrepancy that leads them on a new trail.

John Nolan was the oldest rookie in the LAPD and has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Now he is being given a chance to decide where he wants his career to go within the LAPD. However, life is never that easy as he and his team are faced with complications from the past that will influence their future.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.