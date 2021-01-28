The Sandman: Audible, Neil Gaiman, Dirk Maggs Return for Acts II & III

The upcoming live-action Netflix series is the only part of "The Sandman" universe that's making news on Thursday, with Audible Inc. announcing that the highly-anticipated and expected second and third installments of The New York Times best-selling, multi-part original audio drama series The Sandman have been given a green light. Based on The New York Times best-selling graphic novel series, The Sandman, written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC, The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III will again be adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs and narrated by Gaiman, who also returns as creative director and co-executive producer. "It was thrilling to be a part of the fastest-selling Audible fiction title and to watch it break records. I'm excited to discover what other surprises the genius Dirk Maggs has up his sleeve in the next volumes of Audible's The Sandman," Gaiman said in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's like making movies for the ear that go straight to the brain. And soon it will be time to meet the whole family, then to go back to Hell once more, as Morpheus confronts Lucifer in Season of Mists."

Debuting in July 2020, the first installment of Audible's The Sandman which adapted volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series ("Preludes & Nocturnes," "The Doll's House," and "Dream Country"). The upcoming second installment will adapt "Season of Mists," "Distant Mirrors," "A Game of You," and "Convergence"- while the third installment will adapt "Brief Lives" and "Worlds Ends." Maggs is looking forward to continuing the journey, adding, "I can't wait to return to The Dreaming with Neil, DC, and Audible. We have a big vision for the next two seasons and the stories in this next installment are among the best Neil has ever told."

"Following its incredibly successful launch on Audible last summer, The Sandman thrilled audiences and established a new bar for Audible Originals, which is a testament to the quality of the audio experiences we are creating at Audible and our listeners' appetite for them," said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. "Audible is proud to be a home for creative visionaries who are bringing extraordinarily immersive stories, like The Sandman, to life. We cannot wait for listeners to enter The Dreaming again and wanted to give fans even more to look forward to by greenlighting not just one season but the next TWO highly anticipated installments."