The Umbrella Academy, Cowboy Bebop & More Set for Netflix's Tudum

In ten days, Netflix is going the global fan event route in a big way with Tudum. "Tudum"? Yup, the virtual event is named after the streaming service's signature opening melody and is meant to offer fans exclusives and first-looks at some of Netflix's original titles. On Saturday, September 25, the stars and creators from over 70 original series, films & specials will be on hand for a day filled with trailers, interactive panels & discussions about some of the most highly-anticipated premieres and returns on the horizon. What shows are we talking about? How about Bridgerton, The Crown, Cobra Kai, Cowboy Bebop, The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Army of Thieves, Big Mouth, Colin in Black and White, Emily in Paris, La Casa De Papel, Ozark, Sex Education, and more. But since the world cannot live by television alone, you can also expect special looks at the streamer's upcoming slate of films and more.

Tudum's festivities kick off n September 25 via livestream at 9 pm PT and will be broadcast across Netflix's global YouTube channels as well as Twitter and Twitch. Special pre-shows highlighting Korean and Indian series and films, and anime content will b available beginning at 5 am PT. Now here's a look at the newest trailer released earlier today, with some faces you might recognize:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: TUDUM: A GLOBAL FAN EVENT | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPnijLVIX2o)

On September 25, Netflix's biggest stars and creators from around the world will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first-looks. It's our first ever global TUDUM event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe. Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour event – including some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Bridgerton and The Witcher, La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more.

But just in case you need more convincing, here are Henry Cavil, Idris Elba, Charlize Theron, some Stranger Things & Bridgerton folks, and more making the case for why you should be a part of Tudum (and to stay updated on the virtual event, check out the website here) in this look back at the previously-released teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tudum: A Global Fan Event | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0aoURo_eMI)