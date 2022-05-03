The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Images Preview A Family Feud On The Way

Well, if you thought Netflix was going to let up for a little bit on promoting the third season of its adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy, then the following set of preview images should put that to rest. Previously, key art posters welcomed back the UA and formally introduced us to Hargreeves' other family, the Sparrow Academy- and they did it literally by the numbers. Yup, we have Number Sevens Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves for the UA & Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube's Christopher Hargreeves for the SA, Number Six Cazzie David's Jayme Hargreeves for the SA (you know why Jayme doesn't have a UA counterpart), Number Fives Aidan Gallagher's Five Hargreeves aka The Boy for the UA & Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane Hargreeves for the SA, Number Fours Robert Sheehan's Klaus Hargreeves aka The Séance for the UA & Jake Epstein's Alphonso Hargreeves for the SA, Number Threes Emmy Raver-Lampman's Allison Hargreeves aka The Rumor for the UA & Britne Oldford's Fei Hargreeves for the SA, Number Twos David Castañeda's Diego Hargreeves aka The Kraken for the UA & Justin H. Min's Ben Hargreeves for the SA, and Number Ones Tom Hopper's Luther Hargreeves aka Spaceboy for the UA and Justin Cornwell's Marcus Hargreeves for the SA.

And then yesterday, we were treated to a look at the two families, each in team mode. But this time around, we're getting to see them (and others) in action through the following set of new preview images- enjoy!

Last week, we learned that Dark Horse Comics and Ba will have a Free Comic Book Day gift available to fans on Saturday, May 7, 2022 (less than two weeks away). Here's a look at the announcement tweet from earlier with the good news:

Now here's a look back at the original date announcement teaser confirming June 22, 2022, along with the official season overview for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Created by showrunner & executive producer Blackman and produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is also executive produced by Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb, with Way & Ba co-executive producing and Steve Wakefield producing.