The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Key Art Has Some Baggage to Unpack

So remember that set of key art images that was released earlier this week for the third season of Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy. The ones focusing on Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher's Five Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan's Klaus Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman's Allison Hargreeves, David Castañeda's Diego Hargreeves, Tom Hopper's Luther Hargreeves, and… Lila (Ritu Arya)? Well, you may have noticed that they were carrying baggage with some very interesting stickers on them. Well, it turns out that those stickers have some meaning. First, though maybe "The Hotel Oblivion" will be the nickname it appears The Hotel Obsidian will be the mysterious location in play this season. Also, EP Jeff King appeared to confirm that the location stickers represent where each representative member is from (for example, Luther being from Stockholm). Now it gets interesting with Lila because the sticker reads "Berlin" (???). And also make sure to check out the one or two Commission stickers that show up…

Now here's a look back at the original date announcement teaser confirming June 22, 2022, along with the official season overview for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Created by showrunner & executive producer Blackman and produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is also executive produced by Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb, with Way & Ba co-executive producing and Steve Wakefield producing.