The Vampire Lestat, Peacemaker, Star Trek: SNW: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Spartacus: House of Ashur, Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, Peacemaker, Strange New Worlds, Gen V, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur, AMC's The Talamasca: The Secret Order, Hulu/Family Guy, Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, ABC's Scrubs, ABC's Abbott Elementary, FOX's Bob's Burgers, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Comedy Central's South Park, Peacock's Twisted Metal, Prime Video's Gen V, Jason Universe, HBO's The Last of Us, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 27, 2025:
Peacemaker: James Gunn Announces Season 2 Theme Song During SDCC
Spartacus: House of Ashur Debuts This Winter; Official Teaser Released
The Talamasca: The Secret Order Teaser Trailer: Daniel Molloy Alert!?!
Family Guy Halloween, Holiday Specials Returning to Hulu
Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat: Hayles, Zaman Returning; 5 Join Cast
Interview with the Vampire: "The Vampire Lestat" BTS Look Released
Peacemaker Escapes to The "Best. Dimension. Ever." in Season 2 Trailer
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy First Look SDCC Teaser: Meet The Future
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Teaser: Pike Gets "Felt" Up
Scrubs Star Sarah Chalke Has "Flashy" Plot Idea for Return Series
SDCC: The San Diego Ferris Wheel And Block Party Of Abbott Elementary
Bob's Burgers Goes Back to The Beginning for 300th; Holiday Eps Info
WWE SmackDown Review: Perfect Scripted Wrestling Beats AEW Again
South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head & More: Check Out CC's SDCC Panel
SDCC: Twisted Metal's Bump Scares At San Diego Comic-Con
Gen V Team: It Was "Important" for Season 2 to Honor Chance Perdomo
Interview with the Vampire Team Drops Big SDCC Tease, Talks Season 3
Jason Universe SDCC Panel Proves Frustrating, Ho-Hum Disappointment
The Last of Us Star Kaitlyn Dever "Phenomenal" as Abby: Laura Bailey
Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Returns for "Circuit Breaker"
South Park/Beavis and Butt-Head Crossover Was Discussed: Trey Parker
