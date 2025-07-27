The Vampire Lestat, Peacemaker, Star Trek: SNW: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 27, 2025:

Peacemaker: James Gunn Announces Season 2 Theme Song During SDCC

Spartacus: House of Ashur Debuts This Winter; Official Teaser Released

The Talamasca: The Secret Order Teaser Trailer: Daniel Molloy Alert!?!

Family Guy Halloween, Holiday Specials Returning to Hulu

Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat: Hayles, Zaman Returning; 5 Join Cast

Interview with the Vampire: "The Vampire Lestat" BTS Look Released

Peacemaker Escapes to The "Best. Dimension. Ever." in Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy First Look SDCC Teaser: Meet The Future

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Teaser: Pike Gets "Felt" Up

Scrubs Star Sarah Chalke Has "Flashy" Plot Idea for Return Series

SDCC: The San Diego Ferris Wheel And Block Party Of Abbott Elementary

Bob's Burgers Goes Back to The Beginning for 300th; Holiday Eps Info

WWE SmackDown Review: Perfect Scripted Wrestling Beats AEW Again

South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head & More: Check Out CC's SDCC Panel

SDCC: Twisted Metal's Bump Scares At San Diego Comic-Con

Gen V Team: It Was "Important" for Season 2 to Honor Chance Perdomo

Interview with the Vampire Team Drops Big SDCC Tease, Talks Season 3

Jason Universe SDCC Panel Proves Frustrating, Ho-Hum Disappointment

The Last of Us Star Kaitlyn Dever "Phenomenal" as Abby: Laura Bailey

Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Returns for "Circuit Breaker"

South Park/Beavis and Butt-Head Crossover Was Discussed: Trey Parker

