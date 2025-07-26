Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Gen V, Colbert/South Park, IWTV/SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Colbert & South Park, Gen V, Interview with the Vampire, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Outlander, The Sandman, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Stephen Colbert & South Park, Prime Video's Gen V, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim's President Curtis, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, STARZ's Outlander, Hulu's The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, SYFY & USA Network's Resident Alien, Hulu's Solar Opposites, Netflix's The Sandman, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, SideKicks, Disney+'s Ahsoka, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Starfleet Academy, Stephen Colbert & South Park, Gen V, Interview with the Vampire, President Curtis, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Pluribus, Outlander, Solar Opposites, The Sandman, Alien: Earth, Ahsoka, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 26, 2025:
Peacemaker: "Peacefest" Brings '80s Hair Metal Vibes to SDCC 2025
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Image Gallery: Hunter, Giamatti & More
Colbert Praises South Park: Trump PSA "An Important Message of Hope"
Gen V Season 2 Trailer: Starlight, Black Noir, Project Odessa & More
Interview with the Vampire: Lestat's Mom Makes Major Season 3 Impact
Rick and Morty Spinoff "President Curtis" Gets Animated Series Order
WWE SmackDown Preview: The Road to SummerSlam Continues
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Ending with Confirmed Season 4
Interview with the Vampire: Reid, Anderson, Bogosian Message SDCC Fans
Pluribus: Apple TV+ Teases "Breaking Bad" Creator, Rhea Seehorn Series
Outlander SDCC Teaser, Poster Released; Final Season in Early 2026
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Trailer: New Country, New Dangers
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Sneak Peek: Nicole's VR Goes AI
Resident Alien S04E08: "Mine Town" Exclusive Clip: Harry Has Company
Solar Opposites Season 6 Teaser: Final Season Drops October 13th
Peacemaker Faces a Tough Question (And Himself) in New Season 2 Poster
The Sandman: Heinberg on Season 3, "Dead Boy Detectives," Backlash
South Park Creators Discuss Pushing Back on Blurring Trump's Penis
The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Ep 11 Exclusive Sneak Peek
Running Around Alien Earth At Night, At San Diego Comic-Con
SideKicks: Paul Jenkins' Superhero Satire Set for Animated Adapt
South Park Fallout, Buffy Casting, Hazbin Hotel: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Timon of Athens: Audio Drama Adapt of Rare Shakespeare Play Now Live
Ahsoka Season 2: Esfandi on Embracing Ezra Bridger's "Rebels" Look
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!