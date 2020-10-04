The Walking Dead Goes BTS of Season 10 Finale "A Certain Doom"

With only hours to go before the "Walking Dead" universe returns to our screens, the fine folks at the main TWD Twitter handle and the UK's FOX (who air it there) are giving fans a peek behind the curtain of how it all came together. By now, you know that second spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be kicking off its two-season, limited series run- but as much as we're looking forward to what the future of the franchise holds? WE need to know how "The Whisperer War" ends, how Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes her return, and what this all means heading into the series' final 30 episodes.

Unfortunately, the following images really won't answer any of those questions. What they will do is offer you a better sense of just how huge (and bloody) the scope of the season finale will be- and how Greg Nicotero knows how to work a set:

In the following sneak preview for the tenth season finale "A Certain Doom," Beta (Ryan Hurst) has unleashed the horde on our heroes but it looks like Luke (Dan Fogler) has a plan. Now, how many of you out there already know the plan's going to be dangerous and that not everyone's going to make it back alive, but it's the only plan? Raise your hands. Okay good, because Daryl (Norman Reedus) agrees with you.

Here's how "'TWD' October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.