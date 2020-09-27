The Walking Dead: Honoring TWD with Your Own DIY Comic Book Cover

With AMC's The Walking Dead coming to an end after eleven seasons (in 2022, but still…), the fanbase (myself included) are already starting to look back on the rollercoaster of emotion that was TWD. There have been tears and screams and random curses thrown at my screen… I even stopped watching the show because Hershel (the late, great Scott Wilson) did not deserve to die! Out of all the characters, I think that will be the one death I will never forgive (I even ended up kinda' getting over Negan killing Glenn and liking him because… Jeffrey Dean Morgan). So in the spirit of The Walking Dead and my love for art, I threw together some steps for a DIY TWD comic book cover starring our favorite walker apocalypse baseball bat-wielder and Rick Grimes' little "Coral."

Materials:

Pencil and eraser

Ink or Pen

Spare paper (to try sketching on and try color before applying)

Comic Book Sketch Cover

Coloring pencils or markers (or preferred medium)

Step 1: Sketch Your Design. Try sketching out your idea first on a separate piece of paper. That way you can make out the kinks and figure out what works for your concept. The goal for me was to sketch out a Negan and Carl leaning more on the comic book design rather than the show. However, the emotions were more attached to the heart of their relationship in the show before things went truly south.

Tip: Look for references. Any type of reference, whether how the character you are designing looks to the position you place them in. Look examples of clothing and how the fabric would react depending on how you place them. It really took me a lot of tries to get a Negan I was happy with.

Step 2: Draw It & Ink It. Once you are happy with the final design, ink it. I tend to have very shaky hands and crappy grasp thanks to carpal tunnel, so my preferred method is Macron Pens. I am not sure if inking will ever be part of the overall process that doesn't make me the most nervous, with visions of ruined artwork haunting me. Okay, not really. But it does make me nervous.

Step 3: Paint it. On this piece, I used a black-and-white motif based on preference, so I only used ink and gray marker to paint it. The Walking Dead tends to be very minimal on color, but that should not keep you from experimenting with color for interesting contrasts

But wait, there is more!! Please keep in mind that the covers for comics are not the best materials since it tends to be more on the glossy side, not so much for watercolor type. If you choose to go with color, I would suggest either Prismacolor pencils or old-school Crayola pencils. Markers work great as well. Watercolors aren't good because you will have absorption issues. Acrylics may work well, but just make sure you take proper measures to not ruin the pages behind.