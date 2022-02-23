The Walking Dead: JDM Gets Sentimental; Rosita's F-Bomb Backstory

Okay, before we get into today's update… for some reason, an image of Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) hanging out & enjoying sushi in Atlanta the other day doesn't seem to be freaking out (in a good way) fans of AMC's The Walking Dead. Because from where we stand? That was some seriously mind-blowing s**t in terms of what's still to come. This time around, we have two more very cool looks behind the scenes. First up, if you thought you heard an F-bomb being dropped during this past weekend's episode then you were right. Now, executive producer, director & effects genius Greg Nicotero is sharing the "painful" truth behind that moment. Admitting that he might be "getting a tad sentimental," Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) follows up Nicotero with a look at some quality downtime Morgan spent with some familiar faces.

First up, Nicotero offers us the backstory on Rosita (Christian Serratos) dropping the "F-Bomb" and how it was a bit of "method acting" even Serratos didn't see coming. "Directing the scene for 1109 where the girls fight off the walkers in the stairwell…. we had a moment where [Cassidy McClincy] hit [Christan Serratos] in the shoulder with the rubber bo staff. It's the take we used in the episode and you can hear Christian scream F*#$ when she's hit. Sorry, darlin!" Nicotero revealed in his Instagram post where he shared a video spotlighting the moment. Cassidy McClincy (Lydia) joked to Nicotero in the comments, "You really had to out me like dis" while Serratos admitted, "I can still feel it" (with McClincy apologizing in a reply):

And now we have a rare example (we're not judging because even he comments that he might be "getting a tad sentimental") of getting two TWD-related posts from Morgan in the same day, the first showing him with Reedus and the second with Serratos and Josh McDermitt (Eugene)

In the following scene from "New Haunts" introduced by Lauren Ridloff, Connie (Ridloff) has some serious questions for Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) during the Commonwealth's Halloween celebration about the class division on display. But when Milton looks to PR the situation by introducing Connie and Kelly (Angel Theory) to a "lottery winner," an unexpected confrontation catches Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess' (Paola Lázaro) attention:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.