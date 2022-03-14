The Walking Dead S11E13 "Warlords" Images: New Community, New Concerns

After this past weekend's episode "The Lucky Ones" offered us a look at a number of symbolic shareholders in-play on the Commonwealth side of things, we have a set of preview images for this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead. In "Warlords," Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) agree to serve as emissaries on behalf of the Commonwealth (though it's more for Josh Hamilton's Hornsby) to make contact with a new community. Well, we're getting the impression that things don't go too well. And then Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) end up being pulled into the situation, one that might be a bit uglier than the following images are letting on based on the clip we saw Sunday night on Talking Dead. But with "Warlords" set to hit AMC this Sunday (and currently streaming on AMC+), here's a look at some new faces making their presence known in a big way.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 "Warlords": Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help a stranger from another community called Riverbend; they run into Aaron, who tells them about a mission he embarked on with Gabriel as emissaries for the Commonwealth. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Jim Barnes & Erik Mountain.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.