The Walking Dead Season 11 "Live for Them" Teaser; Casting News

If it's Thursday then it must be time for another preview of what fans can expect when "Part One" of the 11th & final season of AMC's The Walking Dead premieres on August 22 (and a week earlier on AMC Plus). But before we get to that, a little casting news from Deadline Hollywood. Ian Anthony Dale (Hawaii Five-0) and Laurie Fortier (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.) have joined the cast. Dale's Tomi is a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes. His existence continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine- or avoid. And if that doesn't sound ominous enough, the only thing we're being told about Fortier's Agatha? Her name. Hmmm…

As for today's preview, we have a new teaser that elevates the tension to a Spinal Tap-loving 11 as our survivors vow to fight for Alexandria and "Live for Them":

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Now here's a look at The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy, with Part One set for Sunday, August 22; Parts Two and Three are set to be unleashed in 2022:

Here's a look back at the episode titles for Season 11 Part 1: 1101 – "Acheron: Part I"; 1102 – "Acheron: Part II"; 1103 – "Hunted"; 1104 – "Rendition"; 1105 – "Out of the Ashes"; 1106 – "On the Inside"; 1107 – "Promises Broken"; and 1108 – "For Blood"- and the cover page for the season-opening script:

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

