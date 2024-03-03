Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, michonne, preview, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 1 Gets Free YouTube Release

AMC released the first episode of AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on YouTube for free!

In case you missed the news earlier this week, AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live brought in some big numbers with its opening episode. AMC Networks proudly reported that "Years" delivered nearly 3 million premiere night viewers in Live+3 ratings (the largest premiere night audience for a new AMC series in six years since 2018's The Terror), making it the top cable drama premiere during the 2023-2024 television season in several key demos. On the streaming side, Sunday was the biggest day for sign-ups since AMC+ first started – with "Years" also the most-watched episode of any show ever on the streaming service.

So what better way to celebrate – and to get folks ready for the second chapter hitting AMC screens tonight (and currently streaming on AMC+) – than to release the series premiere for free on YouTube? Because that exactly what AMC Networks did earlier today – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below (as well as a look ahead to the second episode):

In the following sneak preview of "Gone" (directed by Bert & Bertie and written by Nana Nkweti & Channing Powell), Nat (Matthew August Jeffers) explains to Michonne (Gurira) that returning home to her family doesn't mean she has to give up hope that Rick (Lincoln) is still out there – trying to make his way back. Thankfully, Michonne doesn't take his advice – nothing personal, Nat. Following the clip below, we also have a look back at the episode trailer & image gallery that were previously released:

It's time for Michonne to tell us where she's been. Don't miss a new episode of #TheOnesWhoLive this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/NqdMluciHF — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!