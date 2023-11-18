Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, lesley-ann brandt, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: "Something Cool" Set for Sunday

Thanks to the ever-reliable Lesley-Ann Brandt, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live looks to have "something cool dropping" on Sunday.

Article Summary Lesley-Ann Brandt hinted at "something cool" related to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live dropping on Sunday.

Could it be a trailer, teaser, or behind-the-scenes look?

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprise their roles in the highly-anticipated February 2024 premiere.

The spinoff series is set to hit AMC & AMC+ screens in February 2024.

To say that New York Comic Con 2023 wasn't a disappointment to fans eagerly awaiting AMC & AMC+'s Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live would be a serious understatement. Not only did we get new looks at Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira), but also a teaser where we learned that Rick's been trying to get back to Michonne – and that viewers would get a chance to see for themselves in February 2024. But thanks to a well-timed tweet from the always-reliable Lesley-Ann Brandt (a one-person social media promo machine when Lucifer was still on), it looks like something will be heading our way on Sunday. But as much as we would like to take credit for figuring it out, serious props go to Brandt for dropping the zombie emojis…

Here's a look at Brandt's tweet from Saturday confirming that "something cool" will be dropping tomorrow. Trailer? Teaser? Behind-the-scenes featurette? Maybe more preview images… possibly a key art poster? Stay tuned!

The cast for the highly-anticipated spinoff also includes Pollyanna McIntosh returning as Jadis, Terry O'Quinn in the role of Beale, and Matt Jeffries in the role of Nat – all joining the previously announced Brandt's Pearl Thorne. With the series set to premiere in February 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the road taken to the spinoff:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March 2023, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

