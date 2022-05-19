The Winchesters: Jensen Ackles on Respecting Supernatural Mythology

So now that the hard part of getting the Supernatural spinoff pilot a series green light from The CW has been taken care of (and with a recently-announced Tuesday night timeslot in the fall), it's time for EPs Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles and the writing team to tackle the hard task of crafting a prequel that can both stand on its own as a series while still honoring the show that spawned it. To be more specific, the show has to walk that fine line between adding to the SPN mythology without throwing away essential backstory. It is a great question and it's a question I've been asking myself for the past two years since my wife and I first came up with the idea," Ackles explained while discussing the project during a recent interview. "We were sitting around when COVID hit going, 'You know what would be cool? If we went back in time and we actually saw the story of mom and dad and how they met — but do it in a way that skews the narrative so that we hit those waypoints that we established on 'Supernatural,' but get you from A to B, B to C, C to D in a way that is really unexpected.' And then we found a way to continue that story in a way that might be surprising, but always keeping in our back pocket getting us back to the mythology that is established, which is not an easy task. It's not an easy map to draw, but we're doing our best."

The "Supernatural" prequel The Winchesters hails from Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles, as well as Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios (with Glen Winter directing and executive producing the pilot). Written and executive produced by Thompson, the series focuses on a time before Sam and Dean… when there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. Joining Barr and McNamara are Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger. Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions (which produces with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios).