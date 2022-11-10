The Winchesters Season 1 Eps. 5/6 Previews; Devilish Key Art Released

With this week being a break for Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger-starring "Supernatural" spinoff series The Winchesters, we thought now we be as good of a time as any to offer all of you a preview of what's to come with November 15th's "Legend of a Mind" & November 22nd's "Art of Dying." For the former, we have an overview, preview images, and a promo. For the latter, we have the official episode overview… and to kick everything off? How about a new key art poster for the series that was released earlier today, probably the best one yet:

Here's What's in Store for The CW's The Winchesters Season 1

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5 "Legend of a Mind": SECRETS UNCOVERED – Hidden secrets from Ada's (Demetria McKinney) past comes to light when the gang goes undercover to look into a suspicious death. Still reeling from the last Hunt, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) asks Mary (Donnelly) to keep an eye on John (Rodger) as they split off from the others to get intel on the new case. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada's stakeout connects the victim to the next target. Latika's (Nida Khurshid) research comes up with some interesting results that lead John to be Mary's lifeline out of a sticky situation. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 6 "Art of Dying": CALL FOR HELP – Mary gets a call from an old family friend who's looking for some help, but when the team arrives, they learn that some crucial details were left out. While Latika struggles with being a Hunter and questions her future with it, John's eagerness and commitment to the Hunt worries Mary. Carlos finds himself in a situation he's never experienced before and doesn't know what to do with himself. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Jess Kardos.