The Witcher: Blood Origin Offers Closer Look at Netflix Prequel Series

Since the end of September, the buzz surrounding Netflix and showrunner & EP Declan de Barra's upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin has been building louder and louder. That's when viewers were treated to a look behind the scenes at the production that included a table read for S01E01 "Of Ballads & Bloody Blades (written by De Barra and directed by Sarah O'Gorman), as well as a tour of the continent with de Barra as the tour guide (more on that in a minute). Then at the end of November, de Barra signaled that filming on the series had officially wrapped. Now to honor the return of the franchise series for its second season, viewers are getting a look at a new logo mini-teaser (you can check it out below) along with four interesting images from the series that we're sure are just dripping with clues and easter eggs (with a tease that there might be more coming our way later today):

Joining Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown, and Michelle Yeoh are Sir Lenny Henry ("Lord Of the Rings" Series) as Balor, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) as Brían, and Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut. In addition, Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) is set for the role of Eredin, with Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan "Brother Death", Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril. Now here's a look back at the early production stages on The Witcher: Blood Origin, set to hit Netflix screens in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Blood Origin Set Tour | The Witcher (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7_14Dm0TIM)

Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil. Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent. Brown's Éile is an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who leaves her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption

🩸 We told you this could be special! 🩸 Merry #Witchmas one and all! Please enjoy a closer look at our prequel series, Blood Origin, and credit to everyone looking for even more… pic.twitter.com/KSCMyNmFIR — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 17, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of the original Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Declan de Barra will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole also executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as the creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind; Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. With production underway in the UK, Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) is set to direct episodes 101,104, and 106; and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct episodes 102, 103, and 105.