The Witcher: Jaskier Offers "Beautiful Words" for Your Valentine's Day

Earlier this week, The Witcher series creator and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich honored the one-anniversary since the start of filming on the second season with a heartfelt post and image that did an amazing job capturing the rough road the team's traveled to get production back rolling again. Now in honor of Valentine's Day, none other than Jaskier (Joey Batey) himself has returned to Twitter to offer fans a special valentine that also hints at the familial, caring bond that's growing between Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan)- and how there will always be a place in Geralt's heart for this special someone:

What's this? An unexpected rush of bliss?

Could the heart be tempted to wander closer to Triss? No need to guess; besides, I digress,

For today my mind moves to the beat of my chest. I'm no master of love, but I do have a theory,

That a caring bond will blossom between our Witcher and Ciri. And while love is a sensitive subject to broach,

There will always be room in Geralt's heart for Roach. Do lilac and gooseberries make you weak?

Much like these beautiful words that I speak? Search no more! The most eligible bachelor of all

is the songbird of the Continent; I'll wait for your call.

Here's a look at Hissrich's post, followed by a look back at the first page of script action for the second season- one that includes an ominous-sounding voiceover from Geralt (Henry Cavill) while the horrific monster action wastes no time getting underway:

It's been one year since we started shooting The Witcher S2. So much has changed since last February. But when I look back at those cold gorgeous nights in the woods, one thing remains constant: I still feel like the luckiest woman in the world. pic.twitter.com/kxmFelvn9Y — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) February 12, 2021

Here's a look at the tweet from earlier today with the second-season reveal:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.