The Witcher Showrunner Responds to Season 2 Halloween Poster Backlash

It appears that what started out as a Halloween "treat" for fans of Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher may have turned into a "trick" for showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and the streaming service. On Sunday, the streamer posted a joke "revised" Season 2 poster that replaced Henry Cavill's Geralt, Anya Chalotra's Yennefer, and Freya Allan's Ciri with three images of Joey Batey's Jaskier (as you'll see below). But for some, the joke poster was no laughing matter, heading to social media to argue that while it may have been meant as a joke it also symbolizes the show and its fandom's want to erase women from their own storylines in the overall narrative. Earlier today, Hissrich took to Twitter to address the matter directly in response to a fan's tweet.

"I just learned that some fans feel that, in promoting this trick-or-treat poster, I erased the women in the show. It upsets me because, as a creator, I've spent a lot of time — and gotten a lot of flak for — making sure that women are central to The Witcher. Teach me, fandom," Hissrich wrote in response to the reactions she's seen on social media. Here's a look back at the poster in question that was released on Halloween that others saw as being released to keep the long-running "Jaskier is underappreciated" joke going while having a little holiday fun with the fans:

UPDATE 11/1/2021 4:28 pm ET: Hissrich also released follow-up tweets reading, "(And seriously, can't fandoms all get along?)" and "I appreciate all the fans telling me not to worry about it, I'm doing a great job. BUT. I asked because I really want to understand why some women felt more marginalized by this poster! Thanks to those who answered me honestly, and in the face of skeptics."

Now here's your look at the official trailer & season overview for Netflix's The Witcher Season 2, premiering on December 17th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WX6e6ZLNmtA)

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.