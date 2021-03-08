The Young Bucks Get Revenge on Jericho and MJF at AEW Revolution

Hi everyone! AEW Revolution may not be The Chadster's favorite thing, but The Chadster is happy to be back in the recap game after that dang Ryan Fassett stole The Chadster's weekly NXT recap spot. The Chadster is also pleased, if a little surprised, that The Chadster's colleagues, El Presidente and Jude Terror, invited The Chadster to cover Revolution with them tonight. The Chadster is so honored, he will ignore the nonsense El Presidente was spouting during the last article. He's hunting down a cartoon skunk in France? Does anyone actually believe this guy?

[MULTINAV]

AEW Revolution Results Part 2

After a graphic honoring Jim Crockett Jr., AEW Revolution begins. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross are on commentary. Ross has a little bit of a frog in his throat. The Chadster hopes he's okay. He might lose his voice during the show if this keeps up.

Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Young Bucks

The show sounds pretty good with a sold-out crowd of 1300 fans. It's so unfair to WWE, who don't have any real fans in the Thunderdome. Speaking of unfair, this is such a huge match to start off the show. AEW should have waited to see what will open the next NXT Takeover and put a more equitable match up front. Maybe something with Brandon Cutler or something like that.

Anyway, The Chadster never lets his bias affect his reporting, so he'll call this one down the middle. The Bucks comes out strong with a lot of grievances against Jericho and MJF, which is something The Chadster can definitely identify with. Jericho and MJF beat up their father, and you don't mess with family. If The Chadster ever got Gary, the man who stole The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne, in the ring, The Chadster would be pretty fired up too.

But we're here to talk AEW Revolution, not The Chadster's love life. And emotion can only carry you so far, as Jericho and MJF know, and as The Chadster knows too. And just like The Chadster has to carry on trying to elevate the wrestling journalism here at Bleeding Cool, so too do Jericho and MJF carry on despite a slow start. It pays off when they get the upper hand on Matt Jackson.

The match continues back and forth from there, with Jericho and MJF doing their best to cheat and win, and the Young Bucks exacting vengeance while making their case for best tag team in the world. The Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver on Jericho to get the win and retain the titles.

Winners: The Young Bucks

The Chadster's Rating: 1/2*

That match was the kind of simple, effective storytelling that totally disgusts The Chadster when anyone other than WWE is doing it. Speaking of things that disgust The Chadster, The Chaster has to hand off this live AEW Revolution report to Jude Terror, who will be back soon with the report on the next match.

[MULTINAV]

The Chadster has been entrusted with the most sacred of duties, a duty to garner more clicks for his employers here at Bleeding Cool. And if there's one thing The Chadster believes in, it's the value of doing what you're told. But the Chadster can't do that without your help, loyal readers. He needs you to read this paragraph of SEO keyword-rich text that management has asked him to share with you so that the Google gods will see the value in this article and expose The Chadster to more and more people who have yet to experience his charm. Enjoy.

AEW Revolution emanates tonight from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Airing on PPV, B/R Live, and Fite (depending on your region), AEW Revolution kicks off at 8PM Eastern, with the Buy-In Pre-Show starting a half-hour earlier and airing on YouTube, social media, elsewhere There are eight matches booked for the main card, plus on major segment as Paul Wight will reveal AEW's newest signing, a "major star in the world of wrestling" according to Tony Khan. The Buy-In also features a single match, with Thunder Rosa and Riho teaming up to take on Britt Baker and Rebel. On the main card of AEW Revolution, the main event sees Jon Moxley challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. The Women's World Championship is also on the line as champion Hikaru Shida defends against the winner of the Eliminator tournament, Ryo Mizunari. Also, The Young Bucks defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against the Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and MJF. In other AEW Revolution matches with championship implications, The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, featuring Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero M, Lance Archer, Max Castor, and a mystery competitor (not the same person as Paul Wight's mystery person), will crown a new number one contender for the TNT Championship, while a Casino Tag Team Royale match will pit Private Party, Santana and Ortiz, The Butcher and the Blade, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Top Flight, and Bear Country against each other for a shot at the Tag Team Championships. And also happening at AEW Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight. Hangman Page takes on Matt Hardy in a Big Money Match, with the winner getting the loser's earnings for the first quarter of 2021. And Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor team up to face Miro and Kip Sabian. Bleeding Cool will be churning out as many clickbait articles as possible from the PPV, so strap in Sunday night for exciting commentary about the show broken up into highly valuable clickable morsels.